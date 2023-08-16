Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

SCHD stock opened at $73.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.10. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

