SEA (NYSE:SE) Price Target Cut to $70.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.46% from the stock’s current price.

SE has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark began coverage on SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Bernstein Bank dropped their target price on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. HSBC boosted their price target on SEA from $92.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.06.

NYSE:SE opened at $40.59 on Wednesday. SEA has a 1-year low of $40.11 and a 1-year high of $88.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.63.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. SEA’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that SEA will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of SEA by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,531 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in SEA by 120.1% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 1,304.2% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 337 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 506 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

