SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
SeaChange International Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of SEAC opened at $4.92 on Friday. SeaChange International has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.06.
SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.99 million for the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 27.84% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%.
Insider Activity at SeaChange International
Institutional Trading of SeaChange International
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in SeaChange International by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,336 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SeaChange International by 689.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 337,858 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at $39,000.
SeaChange International Company Profile
SeaChange International, Inc provides video delivery, advertising, streaming platforms, and emerging Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. It offers Operator TV Platform solutions including customer's current network with OTT video management solutions in a single deployment, digital video broadcasting – cable / quadrature amplitude modulation networks with OTT streaming, and immersive multiscreen experience and on demand services, as well as pre-integrated solutions, such as multi-content delivery networks including Broadpeak, Edgeware and HBO, multidigital rights management, and seamless integration with existing network components.
