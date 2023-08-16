Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Atlanta Braves in a report released on Monday, August 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Atlanta Braves’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Atlanta Braves’ FY2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. Atlanta Braves has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $54.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atlanta Braves by 282.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Atlanta Braves by 1,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Atlanta Braves by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 220,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,214,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,400.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

