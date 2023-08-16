Sepio Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,988 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Envista in the first quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Envista by 12.5% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,271,000 after buying an additional 158,755 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envista by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 645,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,406,000 after buying an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 311,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 40,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Envista by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 152,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,214,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.25. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $31.20 and a 1-year high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. Envista had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Envista from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

