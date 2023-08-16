Sepio Capital LP Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the last quarter.

MUB opened at $105.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.49 and a 200-day moving average of $106.69. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.35 and a fifty-two week high of $108.66.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

