Sepio Capital LP Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 80.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,301 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,371 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Block were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Monday, August 7th. BNP Paribas raised Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Block from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Block from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.33.

Block stock opened at $58.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.58 and a beta of 2.34.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $140,500.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 486,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,986,077.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $140,500.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,986,077.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,441.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,868 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,857 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

