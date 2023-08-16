Sepio Capital LP Has $2.73 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Lansing Street Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $431.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $416.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $400.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $126.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $328.62 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.16.

View Our Latest Analysis on Deere & Company

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total value of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,690 shares of company stock worth $37,335,181 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.