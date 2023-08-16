Sepio Capital LP Has $2.86 Million Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,316 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $632,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at $502,578,282.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,471 in the last 90 days. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $60.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.40. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $64.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on SEIC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

