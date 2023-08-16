Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,144.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,478,144.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.13, for a total transaction of $369,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,978.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,360 shares of company stock worth $2,722,742. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $121.36 on Wednesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $126.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.69.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $895.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

See Also

