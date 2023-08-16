Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Standpoint Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Standpoint Asset Management LLC now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 342,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,775,000 after buying an additional 19,720 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 76,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,427,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $444.65 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $461.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $446.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.46. The company has a market capitalization of $344.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.