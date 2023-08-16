Sepio Capital LP Purchases 681 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Sepio Capital LP grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,181,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,351 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after acquiring an additional 990,861 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $100.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.46. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

