Sepio Capital LP Raises Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Sepio Capital LP increased its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Centene were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Centene by 10.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 247,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,630,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centene by 253.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 653,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,325,000 after purchasing an additional 468,762 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Centene by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Centene by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Centene by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $65.25 on Wednesday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $97.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.38. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Centene’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.11.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

