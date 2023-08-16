Sera Prognostics’ (SERA) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a report issued on Wednesday, RTT News reports.
Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sera Prognostics from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sera Prognostics by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. 29.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sera Prognostics Company Profile
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in singleton pregnancies. It is also developing a portfolio of product candidates for various pregnancy-related conditions, including preeclampsia, molecular time-to-birth, gestational diabetes mellitus, fetal growth restriction, stillbirth, and postpartum depression.
