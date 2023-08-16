Shaftesbury Capital (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Shares Down 4.5%

Shares of Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.
Separately, HSBC lowered shares of Shaftesbury Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th.
Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the heart of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.
