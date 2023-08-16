Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Shinhan Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

NYSE SHG traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,170. Shinhan Financial Group has a 52-week low of $22.98 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,541,000 after purchasing an additional 134,260 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,914,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,902,000 after purchasing an additional 838,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,628,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,475,000 after purchasing an additional 110,070 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 889,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,353 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 723,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

