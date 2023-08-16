Short Interest in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Drops By 14.8%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 808,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Adient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adient from $48.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.63.

Adient Stock Performance

ADNT stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.20. The stock had a trading volume of 794,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,380. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 2.78. Adient has a 52 week low of $27.74 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.59. Adient had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of Adient stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. FMR LLC raised its position in Adient by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,046,000 after purchasing an additional 366,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adient by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,047,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,466,000 after acquiring an additional 583,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Adient by 29.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,625 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Adient by 8.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,798,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,886,000 after purchasing an additional 364,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Adient by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,218,000 after purchasing an additional 63,861 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

See Also

