Short Interest in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expands By 9.8%

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,700 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 15th total of 453,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affiliated Managers Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMG. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMG. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $175.00 to $176.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $133.84. The company had a trading volume of 30,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,492. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.42 and a 200 day moving average of $147.87. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $180.63.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $512.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.32 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 53.54% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.9 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

