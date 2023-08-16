Short Interest in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Declines By 14.8%

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,310,000 shares, a decrease of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NYSE:AMX traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.63. 3,270,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,441,475. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day moving average is $21.16. The firm has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $23.07.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. América Móvil had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMX shares. Scotiabank lowered América Móvil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of América Móvil from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in América Móvil by 437.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,657,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371,448 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 83,299.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,190,495 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $203,667,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in América Móvil by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,673,383 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,904 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,739,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in América Móvil by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,488,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $226,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742,255 shares in the last quarter. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging and other wireless entertainment, and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

