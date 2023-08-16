Short Interest in Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Increases By 5.8%

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 1,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 303,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Argo Group International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ARGO stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.68. 208,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,789. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Argo Group International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARGO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

Institutional Trading of Argo Group International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Argo Group International by 334.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Argo Group International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Argo Group International by 148.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Argo Group International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Argo Group International by 34.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period.

About Argo Group International

(Get Free Report)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.