Short Interest in Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF) Declines By 14.8%

Athabasca Oil Co. (OTCMKTS:ATHOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,944,700 shares, a drop of 14.8% from the July 15th total of 22,227,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 411,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.1 days.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.
Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.
