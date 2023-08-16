Short Interest in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) Rises By 5.8%

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,500 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the July 15th total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI Physical Therapy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATIP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 124.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 476.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 800,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 15.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 594,990 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 562.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 484,838 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATI Physical Therapy Price Performance

NYSE:ATIP traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.98. 8,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,031. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.60 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.40. ATI Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc operates as an outpatient physical therapy provider that specializes in outpatient rehabilitation and adjacent healthcare services in the United States. It offers a range of services to its patients, including physical therapy to treat spine, shoulder, knee, and neck injuries or pain; work conditioning and work hardening; and hand therapy, aquatic therapy, functional capacity assessment, and wellness programs.

