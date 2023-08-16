Short Interest in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Decreases By 11.3%

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the July 15th total of 6,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AXTA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.40. 1,782,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.59. Axalta Coating Systems has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $33.68.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXTA. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.24.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXTA

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $501,395.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,949.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 33,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,175.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 68,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,022,010.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 17,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total value of $501,395.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,949.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $315,984,000 after buying an additional 674,477 shares during the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.