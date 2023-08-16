Short Interest in Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Decreases By 8.4%

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of AZRGF remained flat at $56.50 on Wednesday. Azrieli Group has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $56.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.87.

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

