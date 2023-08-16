Short Interest in Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF) Decreases By 8.4%

Azrieli Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZRGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the July 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Azrieli Group Stock Performance

Shares of AZRGF remained flat at $56.50 on Wednesday. Azrieli Group has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $56.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.87.

Get Azrieli Group alerts:

Azrieli Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Azrieli Group Ltd operates in the real estate industry primarily in Israel and the United States. The company operates through six segments: Retail Centers and Malls in Israel, Office and Other Space for Lease in Israel, Income-Producing Properties in the U.S., Senior Housing, Data Centers, and Rental housing in Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Azrieli Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azrieli Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.