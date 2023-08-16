Short Interest in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR) Drops By 24.7%

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the July 15th total of 116,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NASDAQ BTDR traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 40,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,632. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SC CHINA HOLDING Ltd acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,242,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $14,291,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $6,444,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for the cryptocurrency mining community. It mines cryptocurrencies for its own account and serve the cryptocurrency mining community by providing cryptocurrency mining solution. The company handles various processes involved in mining, such as miner procurement, transport logistics, mining datacenter design and construction, mining machine management, and daily operations.

