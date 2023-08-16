Short Interest in Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK) Declines By 11.1%

Bogota Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the July 15th total of 9,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Bogota Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ BSBK remained flat at $8.13 during trading on Wednesday. 3,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,591. The company has a market capitalization of $109.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26. Bogota Financial has a 1 year low of $7.40 and a 1 year high of $11.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Bogota Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bogota Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Bogota Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 166,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bogota Financial by 46,177.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans, as well as consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities.

