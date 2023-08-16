Short Interest in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Drops By 8.9%

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 8.9% from the July 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In related news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,311,597.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,597.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NYSE BFAM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $92.16. The company had a trading volume of 7,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,173. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 52 week low of $54.19 and a 52 week high of $98.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.23, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

