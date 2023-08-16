Short Interest in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Expands By 7.7%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cango Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CANG stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. 46,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,121. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Cango has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.69.

Get Cango alerts:

Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cango had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cango Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cango during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cango by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 45,727 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Cango by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Cango by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 112,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cango during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new-car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.