Short Interest in Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Expands By 7.7%

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 15th total of 32,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Cango Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of CANG stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.21. 46,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,121. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.89. Cango has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.69.
Cango (NYSE:CANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cango had a negative return on equity of 17.83% and a negative net margin of 51.94%. The business had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter.
Cango Company Profile
Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions comprising car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers through Cango Haoche app that offers new-car transaction services, and Cango U-Car app that offers used-car transaction services; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.
