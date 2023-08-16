Short Interest in Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG) Drops By 15.0%

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a decline of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 100,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Shares of CCBG traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 32,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,628. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $520.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $67.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCBG. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 828,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 615,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,215,000 after purchasing an additional 16,715 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCBG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital City Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

