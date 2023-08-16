Short Interest in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Drops By 10.5%

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the July 15th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CEA Industries Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CEAD traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.80. 6,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,695. The company has a market cap of $6.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.91. CEA Industries has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative net margin of 28.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEAD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CEA Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEA Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in CEA Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in CEA Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

