Short Interest in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGW) Decreases By 25.0%

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chain Bridge I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CBRGW remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,049. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Chain Bridge I has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.26.

About Chain Bridge I

Chain Bridge I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Burlingame, California.

