Short Interest in Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGW) Decreases By 25.0%

Chain Bridge I (NASDAQ:CBRGW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Chain Bridge I Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CBRGW remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 1,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,049. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07. Chain Bridge I has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $0.26.
About Chain Bridge I
