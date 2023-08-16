Short Interest in Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Drops By 16.7%

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 343,300 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 411,900 shares. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Coastal Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Coastal Financial stock traded down $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $44.59. The stock had a trading volume of 30,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,281. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coastal Financial has a one year low of $29.91 and a one year high of $54.53. The stock has a market cap of $593.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Coastal Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity at Coastal Financial

In related news, CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $904,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,574,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coastal Financial by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 769,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,581,000 after purchasing an additional 160,706 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coastal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,939,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Coastal Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,222,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter worth $2,529,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after purchasing an additional 66,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

