Short Interest in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Declines By 16.0%

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the July 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In other news, VP David Allen Kapp sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $326,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $69,454.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $477,654.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock worth $1,678,737. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 84.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Shares of CCOI traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.31. 621,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,585. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.63. Cogent Communications has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CCOI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.89.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Further Reading

