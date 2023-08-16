Short Interest in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Declines By 8.5%

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the July 15th total of 102,800 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

COMSovereign Stock Performance

COMSovereign stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.62. 4,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,815. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.01. COMSovereign has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On COMSovereign

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in COMSovereign stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 193,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.27% of COMSovereign at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.04% of the company’s stock.

About COMSovereign

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

