Short Interest in Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB) Declines By 13.0%

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,830,000 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 6,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 577,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.1 days. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLB. Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Core Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $21.70.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

CLB traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.68. 180,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,497. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Core Laboratories will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories, Inc provides proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services. The company was founded on May 1, 2023 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

