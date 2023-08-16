Short Interest in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Drops By 9.2%

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,710,000 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the July 15th total of 12,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,226,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $348,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,411.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter worth $87,000.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Stock Performance

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of CLM stock opened at $8.41 on Wednesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.53%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

