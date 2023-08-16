Short Interest in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Declines By 10.4%

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the July 15th total of 6,560,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $42,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,353,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,522,090.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $42,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,353,002 shares in the company, valued at $170,522,090.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $77,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,191,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,187,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,972,931 shares of company stock valued at $48,301,117 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRDO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 255.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,750,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,255,000 after acquiring an additional 9,162,371 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Credo Technology Group during the 1st quarter valued at $125,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 263.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,940,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029,051 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 102.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,351,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,248 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,508,000. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRDO stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,174,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,211,037. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.45 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.86. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $19.46.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. Credo Technology Group had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRDO. Mizuho boosted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

