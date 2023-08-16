Short Interest in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Drops By 7.9%

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, a decline of 7.9% from the July 15th total of 5,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Dana Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:DAN opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.85. Dana has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $19.75.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Dana Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.40%.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $575,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at $287,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 14,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $275,457.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,803.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $575,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,370.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 109,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Dana by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 462,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Dana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Dana by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DAN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dana from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dana from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

