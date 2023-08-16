Short Interest in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS) Increases By 6.3%

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:DPCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the July 15th total of 1,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DPCS traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,501. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45.

Get DP Cap Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 456.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 298,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 244,933 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 682,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 61,860 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DP Cap Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 79.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DP Cap Acquisition Corp I

DP Cap Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the tech-enabled consumer and technology sectors. DP Cap Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Cap Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.