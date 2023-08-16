Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declines By 16.8%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the July 15th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:EVT traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,177. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $21.20 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.74.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.149 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

In other Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Derek Digregorio purchased 2,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $65,757.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 2,859 shares in the company, valued at $65,757. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVT. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 498.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.