Short Interest in Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Increases By 8.6%

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 113,600 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the July 15th total of 104,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.
Enlivex Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $2.53. The company had a trading volume of 14,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,919. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.95. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $6.15.
Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENLV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 52,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 2,689.0% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.85% of the company’s stock.
Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company. It is developing Allocetra, a cell-based therapy to treat organ dysfunction and failure associated with sepsis that is in phase II clinical trial, as well as in preclinical trial to treat solid tumors.
