Short Interest in Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Grows By 5.4%

Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,959,100 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the July 15th total of 2,806,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,284,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ENZC stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05. Enzolytics has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13.

Enzolytics Inc, a drug development company, focuses to the commercialization of its proprietary proteins for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases. Its patented anti-HIV therapeutics and a proprietary methodology for producing human IgG1 monoclonal antibodies for treating infectious diseases with non-toxic passive immunotherapy.

