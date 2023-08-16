Short Interest in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Increases By 13.6%

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,420,000 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 5,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,230,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 571,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,724,151.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 55,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $1,093,587.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 571,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total value of $1,230,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 571,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,724,151.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 146,263 shares of company stock worth $2,955,718. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exelixis

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Exelixis by 3.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 535,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Exelixis by 17.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 135,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 19,865 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,949,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Monday, July 31st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Exelixis Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.67. Exelixis has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $21.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Stories

