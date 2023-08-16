Short Interest in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Increases By 8.3%

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,060,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the July 15th total of 7,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Express

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Express during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Express by 13,293.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Express Trading Down 6.2 %

Express stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 498,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,503,006. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Express has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.57.

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $383.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.43 million. Express had a net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 112.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Express will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

Featured Articles

