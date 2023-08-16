Short Interest in Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Drops By 15.3%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 735,900 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 868,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.3 days.

Fibra UNO Price Performance

Shares of Fibra UNO stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Fibra UNO has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

Get Fibra UNO alerts:

About Fibra UNO

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fibra Uno (Mexbol: FUNO11; Bloomberg: FUNO11:MM) is the first and largest FIBRA in Mexico. It is designed as an investment vehicle that grows through development and acquisitions, as well as regular cash flow distributions. It owns, operates, develops and manages a broad por tfolio of properties, mainly in the industrial, commercial and office segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Fibra UNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra UNO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.