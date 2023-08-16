Short Interest in Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF) Drops By 15.3%

Fibra UNO (OTCMKTS:FBASF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 735,900 shares, a decrease of 15.3% from the July 15th total of 868,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 94.3 days.
Fibra UNO Price Performance
Shares of Fibra UNO stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. Fibra UNO has a 52 week low of $0.90 and a 52 week high of $1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.
About Fibra UNO
