Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Rises By 8.0%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance
FDTS traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $38.32. 341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $41.17. The company has a market cap of $7.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.11.
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5546 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 400 small-cap companies selected from the S&P Developed Markets ex-US BMI based on S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology.
