Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Rises By 8.0%

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the July 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.8 days.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

FDTS traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $38.32. 341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $32.02 and a 12 month high of $41.17. The company has a market cap of $7.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.11.

Get First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.5546 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 640.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 60,192 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 108.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 47,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 24,494 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FDTS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US Small Cap index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 400 small-cap companies selected from the S&P Developed Markets ex-US BMI based on S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.