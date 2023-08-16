Short Interest in First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Expands By 7.8%

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the July 15th total of 56,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HISF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.44. 4,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,408. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $46.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.41 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46.

Get First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF alerts:

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th were paid a $0.1528 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at $384,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at $342,000. 29.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (HISF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund uses a fund-of-funds structure to primarily seek income across a broad range of fixed income securities of US and non-US issuers. HISF was launched on Aug 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.