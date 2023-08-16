Short Interest in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) Drops By 10.9%

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the July 15th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 406,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,048,000 after acquiring an additional 93,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Franklin Financial Services by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in Franklin Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRAF traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.87. 3,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,627. Franklin Financial Services has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.34. The firm has a market cap of $129.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Franklin Financial Services ( NASDAQ:FRAF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Franklin Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.55%.

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

