Short Interest in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Decreases By 11.6%

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 11.6% from the July 15th total of 3,350,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 901,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Frontdoor Trading Down 1.1 %

Frontdoor stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,774. Frontdoor has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.71.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.32. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 187.58% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $523.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontdoor

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Frontdoor by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 23,268 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $789,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after purchasing an additional 307,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 2nd quarter worth $619,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Frontdoor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

