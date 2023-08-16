Short Interest in Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO) Declines By 14.7%

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 382,800 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the July 15th total of 448,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Fusion Fuel Green Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTOO traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. 39,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,188. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.89. Fusion Fuel Green has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $8.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 1,023.7% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 842,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,725,000 after purchasing an additional 767,770 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fusion Fuel Green by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 165,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,335 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Fusion Fuel Green by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 47,493 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fusion Fuel Green

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Spain, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their green hydrogen plants. It serves natural gas networks and grids, ammonia producers, oil refineries, regulators, and related government departments.

